Mayor Announces Bayfront Repair & Southwest Air Routes

Hawai‘i Island Mayor Harry Kim said he had some good news to share with the community while speaking to residents and officials during E Hana Ana No: Community Meeting on May 10, 2019, at the Pāhoa High School Cafeteria.

“I had a dream, for as long as I can remember, that someday we would right the wrongs we did on the Bayfront in Hilo,” explained Mayor Kim. “I tried since the last time I was mayor.”

He said he just received an email confirming the go-ahead on this vision after meeting last week to discuss a project to stagger the breakwater.

“Hopefully, some day in the future, we will have Hilo breakwater clean again,” stated Mayor Kim.

The crowd erupted in cheers.

The mayor went on to say he had additional good news to share with the community.

“I got a call from Southwest Airlines, committing direct flights from Hilo to Honolulu,” stated Mayor Kim.

He said Southwest committed four flights a day from Hilo International Airport to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport before Fall 2019 and direct flights from Hilo to the West Coast before the holidays.

This news was also met with cheers from the crowd.