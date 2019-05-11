May 11, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Partly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead