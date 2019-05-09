May 09, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 8 to 13 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the evening.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

