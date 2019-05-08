HVO Named Finalist for 2019 Sammies Award

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has been named as a finalist for a 2019 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals (Sammies) award. The finalists, revealed in a May 6, 2019, news release from the Partnership for Public Service, include 26 federal employees and teams from more than 20 federal agencies. Described as the “Oscars” of government service, the Sammie winners will be announced Oct. 16, during an awards gala in Washington, D.C.

According to the Service to America Medal “Meet the Finalists” webpage, USGS research geologist Christina (Tina) Neal and the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Team are being recognized for their work in 2018, during which they “carefully monitored a large and sustained eruption of Kīlauea Volcano in Hawai‘i and provided vital updates to protect residents, tourists and property from ash, lava, and toxic fumes.” The HVO team is among five finalists in the Science and Environment category of the Sammies.

More info on HVO’s 2018 achievements is provided in this “Meet the Finalists” post.

Beginning Friday, May 10, members of the public can vote online for the “People’s Choice Award” to honor the federal employee/team they believe has made the most significant contribution to the American people. Voting ends on July 8. The People’s Choice winner will be announced at a Partnership for Public Service event on July 18.