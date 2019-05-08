HPD Arrests Pāhala Man Wanted on No-Bail Warrant

HPD Arrests Pāhala Man Wanted on No-Bail WarrantMay 8, 2019, 9:15 AM HST (Updated May 8, 2019, 9:15 AM)
Hawaiʻi Island Police located a 38-year-old Pāhala man who was wanted on a no-bail warrant of arrest.
At 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, police apprehended Douglas Kawika Louis without incident at Punaluʻu Beach Park in Kaʻū.
He was arrested and charged for parole revocation, then taken to the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center where he awaits a hearing to be set by the Hawaiʻi Paroling Authority.