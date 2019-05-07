May 07, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead