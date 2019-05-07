HPD Investigating Puna Shooting Incident

UPDATE: May 7, 2019, 5:14 p.m.

40th Avenue between Pikake Street and Oliana Street in Kea‘au is now open.

It was reported to Big Island Now from a source on the scene that:

“They arrested a guy on my street at my neighbor’s house. He shot at a local guy on 40th… Seven cops are at my neighbor‘s house now, and the blue and white just took the shooter I presume.”

ORIGINAL POST: May 7, 5:09 p.m.

The Hawai‘i Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on 40th Avenue between Pikake Street and Oliana Street in Kea‘au on, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

The area is currently closed due to the police investigation.

Big Island Now will post more information as it becomes available.