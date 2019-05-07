Chamber Networking Event Open to the Public

The public is invited to Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce’s networking event, AfterHours, 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Kona Coffee & Tea, located at 74-5588 Palani Road in Kailua-Kona.

This pau hana will feature trivia and group games with prizes, as well as demonstrations of different coffee brewing techniques highlighting the Kona Coffee & Tea Award-Winning Medium Roast. Attendees will enjoy delicious pupus and refreshments with the opportunity to talk story with Chamber member businesses from all across West Hawai‘i.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Chamber’s monthly AfterHours—which meets every third Wednesday of the month—is a networking event for attendees to build their professional networks by connecting to the West Hawai‘i business community.

General admission is $30 or $15 for Chamber members and first-time non-members. Registration and prepayment is required; register online. For more information, contact the Chamber at (808) 329-1758 or email info@kona-kohala.com.