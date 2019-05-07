4 KSBE Volleyball Players Hospitalized on O‘ahu After Becoming Sick

Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i Island campus reports that four male volleyball players were hospitalized after becoming ill on a volleyball trip to O‘ahu.

In an email sent to parents of the school on Monday, May 6, 2019, the school stated:

Because the safety and well-being of our haumāna is our highest priority, we want our KS Hawai‘i ‘ohana to be aware of an incident that happened this weekend.

Four male students from our KS Hawaiʻi campus were hospitalized after becoming ill while attending a volleyball trip to O’ahu.

KS Hawaiʻi athletics staff took immediate action after becoming aware of students’ symptoms and transported them to an area hospital where they were treated and released to their parents and school officials. The safety and well-being of our haumāna is our top priority and we continue to work with the proper authorities and will continue to provide support to those students who were affected as well as their families.