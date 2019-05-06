May 06, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead