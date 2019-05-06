Child in Critical Condition After Being Left in Car Unattended

The Hawaiʻi Policed Department reports that on Sunday, May 5, 2019, officers responded to a report of a child suffering from heat exhaustion after being left unattended in a vehicle for almost two-hours in Kona.

When officers arrived, the child, a two-year-old female, had already been transported by medics to Kona Community Hospital.

According to the father, the family had been shopping, and he dropped them off at home not realizing his baby daughter was asleep in the vehicle as he went on to work.

When it was realized the baby was not at home, the child’s Aunt drove to the father’s place of employment and found the baby in the vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and learned that the child had to be incubated in critical condition and was flown to Kapiolani Medical Center.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone who may have information on the case is asked to contact Sergeant David Araki at (808) 326-4646 ext. 296.