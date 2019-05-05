May 05, 2019 Weather Forecast

May 05, 2019 Weather ForecastMay 5, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 5, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 75. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 46. Windy, with a southwest wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 68. Windy, with a southwest wind 24 to 29 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with a west southwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming south southeast 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with a west wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Very windy, with a west northwest wind 22 to 32 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 81. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 63. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov