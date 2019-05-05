LETTER: One Year Ago in Pāhoa

Dear Editor – one year ago I started with a coffee and Muffin in Pahoa on 3rd of May in the late morning and took a bath in Ahalanui beach park approx. 11.30 am… on our way home from Kalapana we came into the evacuation at Leilani estate.

Since than i watch what happens in LERZ here from Austria – Thank you for your coverage I can see so far away.

Kind regards,

Harald Hintenberger,

Austria

Letters, commentaries and opinion pieces are not edited by Big Island Now.