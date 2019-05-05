AD
LETTER: One Year Ago in Pāhoa

By Big Island Now
May 5, 2019, 8:15 AM HST (Updated May 5, 2019, 9:19 AM)
Dear Editor – one year ago I started with a coffee and Muffin in Pahoa on 3rd of May in the late morning and took a bath in Ahalanui beach park approx. 11.30 am… on our way home from Kalapana we came into the evacuation at Leilani estate.

Ahalanui on May 3, 2018. PC Harald Hintenberger

Since than i watch what happens in LERZ here from Austria – Thank you for your coverage I can see so far away.

In Pahoa. PC: Harald Hintenberger

Kind regards,

Harald Hintenberger,
Austria

Letters, commentaries and opinion pieces are not edited by Big Island Now.

