LETTER: One Year Ago in Pāhoa

LETTER: One Year Ago in PāhoaMay 5, 2019, 8:15 AM HST (Updated May 5, 2019, 9:19 AM)
Dear Editor – one year ago I started with a coffee and Muffin in Pahoa on 3rd of May in the late morning and took a bath in Ahalanui beach park approx. 11.30 am… on our way home from Kalapana we came into the evacuation at Leilani estate.
Since than i watch what happens in LERZ here from Austria – Thank you for your coverage I can see so far away.
Kind regards,
Harald Hintenberger,
Austria
