HTA Issues RFPs to Help Fund Programs in 2020

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) on Thursday, May 2, 2019, issued three Request for Proposals offering to provide funding support to qualified programs that will help to perpetuate Hawaiian culture, preserve and enhance natural resources and enrich Hawaii’s offerings through community-based tourism projects and events in 2020.

HTA is supporting a total of 130 community-focused programs statewide in 2019.

Applicants are encouraged to review and download the RFPs from HTA’s website for three programs—Community Enrichment, Kukulu Ola, and Aloha Aina—each of which are designed to help improve Hawaii’s quality of life for residents, while also enhancing the visitor experience.

The three community-based programs for which HTA has issued RFPs to provide funding support in 2020 are as follows:

Community Enrichment (RFP 20-01): HTA is supporting community-oriented projects, festivals and events in the niche areas of agriculture, culture, culinary, education, health and wellness, nature, sports, technology and voluntourism for the enjoyment of residents and visitors.

Kukulu Ola (RFP 20-02): HTA is seeking programs and events that enhance, strengthen and help to perpetuate the Hawaiian culture by supporting community groups, cultural practitioners, craftsmen, musicians and artists.

Aloha Aina (RFP 20-03): HTA is supporting community-based programs with an emphasis on aina-kanaka (land-human) relationships that help manage, conserve, revitalize and enhance Hawai‘i’s natural resources and environment.

The deadline for applicants to submit proposals to HTA seeking funding support from any of the three program categories is Friday, July 5, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. HST.

Program applications are available at HTA’s website at www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/rfps.

All inquiries should be directed to Ronald Rodriguez, HTA procurement officer and contract specialist, at contracting@gohta.net.

RFP Informational Briefings

HTA is hosting free public informational briefings on all islands at the following locations to help interested applicants with their understanding of the RFP application and award process to receive funding support. Interested applicants are encouraged to attend and have their questions answered.

Hawai‘i Island (East)

Monday, May 13 / 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Grand Naniloa Hotel, Private Dining Room

93 Banyan Drive, Hilo

Hawai‘i Island (West)

Tuesday, May 14 / 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Hilton Waikoloa Village, Kings 2

69-425 Waikoloa Beach Drive

O‘ahu

Thursday, May 16 / 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Hawai‘i Convention Center, Emalani Theatre 320

1801 Kalākaua Ave.

Kaua‘i

Friday, May 17 / 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Sheraton Kauai Resort, Poipu Ballroom

2440 Hoonani Road

Moloka‘i

Tuesday, May 21 / 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Kulana Oiwi, DHHL/OHA Conference Room

600 Maunaloa Highway

Lana‘i

Wednesday, May 22 / 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Lana‘i Heritage Center, Office

730 Lana‘i Avenue

Maui

Thursday, May 23 / 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Morgado Hall

One Cameron Way