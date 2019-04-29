UPDATE: Pāpa‘ikou Water Main Fixed, North Kohala Still Being Worked On

UPDATE: April 29, 2019, 12:12 p.m. Repairs have been completed to the water main break in Pāpaʻikou restoring water service to customers.

UPDATE: April 29, 2019, 11:34 a.m.

Kohala Middle School will be closing at 12 noon.

The Department of Water Supply has stationed a potable water tanker near the Pāpa‘ikou Gym and is working on temporary spigots near Akoni Pule Highway and Waipiele Street.

ORIGINAL POST: April 29, 11:04 a.m.

The Department of Water Supply reports two water outages due to water main breaks, one in North Kohala and one in the Pāpa‘ikou area of North Hilo.

The Deparment of Water Supply estimates repairs to the North Kohala and Papaikou lines to be completed this evening.

Due to these water outages, the following actions have been taken;

Department of Education has closed Kohala High School, Kohala Elementary School, and Kalanianaole Intermediate and Elementary Schools for Monday, April 29, 2019.

Kohala Intermediate School will remain open.

