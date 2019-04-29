Stabbing Suspect Charged With 1st Degree Murder & Other Offenses

The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that on Friday, April 26, 2019, at about 3:40 p.m., Kaʻū patrol officers responded to a reported stabbing at Whittington Beach Park in Nāʻālehu.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims, a 36-year-old male, and 35-year-old female, with multiple stab wounds. The female victim died at the scene and was officially pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center 11:11 p.m., Friday night. The male victim was transported to Hilo Medical Center in serious condition.

Two suspects were identified by police as Kaleianuenue Borero-Kaluna a 19-year-old female, and Robert Hayes a 69-year-old male both of Nāʻālehu.

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of attempted First Degree Murder and other related charges.

After conferral with the Hawaiʻi Prosecutor’s Office, Kaleianuenue Borero-Kaluna was charged with Attempted Murder in the first-degree, Murder in the second-degree and Attempted Murder in the second-degree. She has been charged and is being held with her bail set at $200,000.

Robert Hayes was released pending further investigation.

The 36-year-old male victim remains at Hilo Medical Center being treated for his injuries in stable condition.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call Detective Dominic Uyetake Jr. at (808) 326-4646 ext. 228 or email dominic.uyetake@hawaiicounty. gov or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.