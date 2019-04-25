House & Senate Committee Agree on $3.4 Billion CIP Budget

The House Finance and Senate Ways and Means Conference Committee agreed on the Capital Improvement Project budget for Fiscal Years 2020 and 2021, on Thursday, April 25, 2019, totaling more than $3.4 billion. The bill now moves to the full House and Senate for a final vote.

HB 1259 SD1 CD1 contains the funding totals for all Capital Improvement Projects including renovations, repairs, and major maintenance to existing facilities, landscape improvements, new construction, land acquisition, and utility modifications statewide.

Capital Improvement Projects Biennium Budget Totals (not including CIP grants-in-aid):

FY2020: $1,022,811 billion General Obligation Bond Funds

FY2021: $439,275 million General Obligation Bond Funds

FY2020: $2,323,126 billion All Means of Financing

FY2021: $1,154,258 billion All Means of Financing

CIP Highlights

Agriculture

$13.8 million to support irrigation systems statewide

$9.3 million FY21 for Molokaʻi Irrigation System

$2 million FY20 for Kauaʻi Irrigation systems

$2.5 million FY20 for Waimanalo Irrigation system

$19.4 million to support diversified agriculture and agriculture initiatives statewide

$1.7 million FY20 for improvements to the Kahuku Agricultural Park

$15 million FY20 for agricultural land acquisition

$1.1 million FY20 for improvements to the Honalo Marshalling Yard

$1.6 million FY20 for upgrades and infrastructure for a Kalaeloa Harvesting Facility

Accounting and General Services

$4.650 million FY20 for repairs, modernization, and expansion of critical communication systems

$28.609 million FY20 for maintenance of state buildings and facilities statewide

$2.6 million FY20 and FY21 for improvements to NO. 1 Capitol District Building and the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum

Business, Economic Development, and Tourism

$42 million FY20 and $25 million FY21 for the Dwelling Unit Revolving Fund

Defense

$5.5 million for disaster preparation and readiness

$2.5 million FY20 for disaster warning and communication devices statewide

$3 million FY21 to retrofit public buildings with hurricane protective measures

Education

$558.958 million FY20 and $203.150 million FY21 to support public schools statewide

$110.7 million FY20 and $110 million FY21 to address the DOE’s $868 million repair and maintenance backlog through standard repair and maintenance projects and Job Order Contracting.

$10 million FY20 and FY21 for health and safety projects

$38 million FY20 and FY21 for the close out of current projects and future project completion

$44.910 million FY20 and $32.450 million FY21 to address ADA access and Title IX statewide

ADA transition: $9.180 million FY20 and $5.630 million FY21

Title IX: $19.270 million FY20 and $19 million FY21

Compliance Lump Sum: $5 million FY20

Architectural Barrier Removal: $11.640 million FY20 and $7.820 million FY21

$14.990 million FY20 for a new classroom building at Kealakehe Elementary School

$17 million FY20 for a new classroom building at Paia Elementary School

$20 million for the development of Pohukaina Elementary School, the DOE’s first vertical school

$20 million for phase III of East Kapolei Middle School

$22.710 million for a four-classroom building and library at Haaheo Elementary School

$15.369 million for FY20 for Libraries statewide

Hawaiian Home Lands

$20 million FY20 for lot development statewide

$5 million FY20 for infrastructure, repair, and maintenance statewide

Human Services

$2.525 million FY20 for improvements and renovations of the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility campus

$20 million FY20 for various improvements and federal requirements for public housing statewide

Hawai‘i Health Systems Corporation

$21.499 million FY20 and FY21 for lump sum repair, maintenance, improvements, and renovations of HHSC facilities statewide

$13 million FY20 and $13.975 million FY21 for lump sum repair, maintenance, improvements, and renovations for Hawai‘i facilities

$4.216 million FY20 and 4.532 million FY21 for lump sum repair, maintenance, improvements, and renovations for Kauai facilities

$2.783 million FY20 and $2.992 million FY21 for lump sum repair, maintenance, improvements, and renovations for O‘ahu facilities

$1.5 million FY20 for lump sum repair, maintenance, improvements, and renovations for Kahuku Medical Center

Department of Health

$8.445 million FY20 and $8.997 FY21 for health and safety improvements to the Hawaii State Hospital

$14.918 million FY20 and FY21 for Wastewater Treatment projects statewide

$13.328 million FY20 and FY21 for Safe Drinking water project statewide

Land and Natural Resources

$10.350 million FY21 for Waikiki Master Plan improvements

$7.405 million FY20 and $6.512 million FY21 for watershed protection and initiatives statewide

$6.583 million FY20 and $5.992 million FY21 for lump sum watershed protection initiatives

$300,000 FY20 for Kanaio Dry Forest fence

$22,000 FY20 and $20,000 FY21 for a predator proof fence at Kaena Point

$500,000 FY20 and FY21 for Maunakea Fence

$4.650 million for plans, designs, and improvements to small boat harbors statewide

Public Safety

$15 million FY20 for lump sum repair and maintenance of Public Safety facilities statewide

Transportation

$170 million FY20 for the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport new mauka concourse

$172 million FY20 and 275 million FY21 for airfield improvements at airports statewide

$199.050 million FY20 and $184.950 million FY21 for improvements to harbors statewide

$390.250 million FY20 and $68.202 million FY21 for the repair, maintenance, improvement, and replacement of bridges statewide

$7.5 million for pedestrian safety projects statewide

University of Hawai‘i