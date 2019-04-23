Lanihau Center to Host Mālama Honua

Learn about sustainability and caring for the land at April’s Fourth Friday Event, Mālama Honua, on April 26, 2019, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Lanihau Center.

Lanihau Center hosts this free, family-friendly event monthly.

LT Smooth will headline and the Kealakehe Intermediate Performing Arts Program will perform an hour-long keiki showcase featuring an ‘ukulele chorus, African American pop and drumming, Polynesian dancing and a fire knife finale.

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hosting the event will be Nikki Gour from the Wave 92 FM. A variety of keiki activities will include a climbing wall brought by Fun To Jump Kona, a choo-choo train and a bouncy house. There will also be mural painting, games, face painting, story telling and more.

SPONSORED VIDEO

In addition to the vendors, the event will also host non-profit educational interactive booths focusing on sustainability for the event’s Earth Day theme.

The beer garden beneficiary is the Sanctuary at Mana Ke‘a Gardens with beer and cider donated by Ola Brew and cups donated by Sustainable Island Products.