USPS Opening ‘Post Office on Wheels’ at Merrie Monarch Festival

The U.S. Postal Service will debut a mini “post office on wheels” at the Merrie Monarch hula festival from April 24 through 27, 2019.

The mobile unit, the first of its kind in Hawai‘i, will be located at the Merrie Monarch Hawaiian Arts Fair at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium at 323 Manono St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24 to 26 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 27.

“This mobile unit will provide convenient one-stop shipping services for fairgoers as well as the many vendors at the event,” said USPS Marketing Manager Ramona Franco. “Instead of making a separate trip to the Hilo Post Office or stuffing their festival purchases into extra suitcases and paying luggage fees, fairgoers will be able to get their shipping done right where they shop.”

The USPS Mobile Retail Unit will provide shipping supplies—including USPS’s popular Priority Flat Rat Boxes—and be able to process both domestic and international transactions.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Whether they’re shipping to Texas or Tokyo, our mobile unit will save our customers time and money.”

The unit, decked out in USPS colors and about the size of a large food truck, will be used at special events and whenever additional USPS retail services are required in Hawai‘i communities.