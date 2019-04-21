Tickets Still Exist for Big Island Chocolate Festival

Tickets are still available for the Big Island Chocolate Festival’s many activities that are held on April 26 and 27, 2019, at The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort. This year’s festival supports seven educational beneficiaries and bidding is already open for the silent auction via mobile devices and the festival’s website.

Conveniently purchase tickets online for cacao agriculture seminars, how-to chocolate culinary demonstrations, Friday night Chocolate & Organic Tequila Pairings and the Saturday night decadent gala—while they last. Gala tickets are $89 presale and will be $109 at the door; door tickets will be available online once general admission tickets sell out to ensure tickets are not completely sold out by the time attendees arrive.

Newly added last year, the Chocolate & Organic Tequila Pairings are led by Maui’s John Atanasio of award-winning Tattoo Tequila. The activity offers a variety of high-grade spirits paired with decadent chocolate bonbons by Cocoa Outlet & The Chocolate Guy Hawai‘i. Also served will be a selection of gourmet pūpū like curried chicken with walnut salad crostini and spicy tuna tartare in savory sesame cones by The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort.

At the gala, enjoy sweet and savory creations expertly prepared by chefs, culinary students, chocolatiers and confectioners, plus vote for the People’s Choice Awards. Also on tap will be unlimited pours of fine wines and handcrafted ales, tequila cocktails, chocolate body painting, non-stop entertainment and a silent auction.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Presented by the Kona Cacao Association (KCA), the 2019 Big Island Chocolate Festival benefits the culinary programs at Hawai‘i Community College Palamanui, Kealakehe High School, Hawai‘i Island High Schools and Maui Community College, plus Hawai‘i Institute of Pacific Agriculture, Waimea Country School and Kona Dance & Performing Arts.

Find ticket info and details on festival offerings online.

The mission and goal of KCA is to promote the cacao industry on the Big Island of Hawai‘i by presenting BICF as an educational and outreach opportunity for local cacao farmers, the hospitality industry and cacao enthusiasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

2019 sponsors: Cacao Berry, Callebaut, The Coconut Wireless Weekly, Cocoa Outlet & The Chocolate Guy Hawaii, DHX, Guittard Chocolate Company, Hawai‘i Coffee Connection, Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union, Kona Business Center, Kona Brewing Company, Mehana Brewing Company, Original Hawaiian Chocolate Factory, Primavera Farm, Restaurantware, Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, Tattoo Tequila, Valhrona Chocolate, Waialua Estate Coffee & Chocolate, The Wave@92FM and The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort.