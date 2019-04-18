DOA Deputy Muranaka Visits Big Island

Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture Deputy to the Chairperson Glenn Muranaka traveled to the Big Island on Saturday, April 13, 2019, for an agricultural learning excursion led by KTA Executive Vice President Derek Kurisu.

Muranaka visited Green Point Nurseries in Hilo and was impressed at what the Tanouye family has accomplished throughout the more than 60 years they have been in the floriculture business. Meeting with Green Point President Eric Tanouye, Muranaka learned about the strong collaboration between the nursery and the University of Hawai‘i – College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR) in the development of new varieties of anthuriums through cloning and tissue culture technology.

Muranaka saw the importance of strengthening support by HDOA by assisting the nursery industry through grants and encouraging legislative support so that Hawai‘i can remain an industry leader throughout the world.

Muranaka also visited the UH-Hilo’s College of Agriculture, Forestry and Natural Resource Management (CAFNRM) at UH Hilo.

It prepares students for a broad and full understanding of basic factors involved in production, management, processing, distribution, marketing, sales and services in the field of agricultural sciences.

Muranaka met with Dr. Adrian Barnes, professor of their Aquaculture and Aquaponics Laboratory and Dean of CAFNRM and Dr. Bruce W. Matthews to discuss their programs and their insights on the future of agriculture as it relates to motivating students.