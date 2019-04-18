AD
ADVERTISEMENT

DOA Deputy Muranaka Visits Big Island

By Big Island Now
April 18, 2019, 11:26 AM HST (Updated April 18, 2019, 11:56 AM)
×

Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture Deputy to the Chairperson Glenn Muranaka traveled to the Big Island on Saturday, April 13, 2019, for an agricultural learning excursion led by KTA Executive Vice President Derek Kurisu.

Deputy Glenn Muranaka (center) visits Green Point Nurseries with Thong Teng Neo (left) and Eric Tanouye (right). PC: DOA

Muranaka visited Green Point Nurseries in Hilo and was impressed at what the Tanouye family has accomplished throughout the more than 60 years they have been in the floriculture business. Meeting with Green Point President Eric Tanouye, Muranaka learned about the strong collaboration between the nursery and the University of Hawai‘i – College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR) in the development of new varieties of anthuriums through cloning and tissue culture technology.

UH-Hilo Aquaponics Farm. PC: DOA

Muranaka saw the importance of strengthening support by HDOA by assisting the nursery industry through grants and encouraging legislative support so that Hawai‘i can remain an industry leader throughout the world.

UH-Hilo Aquaculture tanks. PC: DOA

Muranaka also visited the UH-Hilo’s College of Agriculture, Forestry and Natural Resource Management (CAFNRM) at UH Hilo.

Dr. Barnes (left), Dean Matthews (center) of the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Natural Resource Management (April 2019). PC: DOA

SPONSORED VIDEO

It prepares students for a broad and full understanding of basic factors involved in production, management, processing, distribution, marketing, sales and services in the field of agricultural sciences.

UH-Hilo Agricultural Farm Laboratory Bee Hive. PC: DOA

Muranaka met with Dr. Adrian Barnes, professor of their Aquaculture and Aquaponics Laboratory and Dean of CAFNRM and Dr. Bruce W. Matthews to discuss their programs and their insights on the future of agriculture as it relates to motivating students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments