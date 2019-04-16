HPD Participating in National Take-Back Day

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is reminding the public that Saturday, April 27, 2019, is National Take-Back Day, providing the community an opportunity to turn in your unused or expired medications for safe, anonymous disposal.

Hours are from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. at the Ka Waena Lapa‘au Medical Complex, 670 Ponahawai St., Hilo, and the Kona Police Station parking lot, 74-0611 Hale Makai Place, Kailua-Kona.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, call (808) 541-1930 or visit online.