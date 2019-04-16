Hawaiian Airlines Recruiting at Kahului Airport

Hawaiian Airlines is recruiting for guest service, cargo and ramp agent positions on Maui at the Kahului Airport.

The airline will be holding an open house on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului to provide more information about the career opportunities.

Job seekers interested in attending the open house should register online by April 25.

Hawaiian Airlines guest service agents welcome guests with the airline’s signature Hawaiian hospitality at the ticket counter and gate. Ramp agents are responsible for loading and offloading guests’ baggage with care and in a timely manner. Cargo agents provide personalized service and solutions to meet customer shipping needs.

