April 16, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high ENE wind swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with S winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more WNW and builds during the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

