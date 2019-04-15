AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Big Island Gas Prices Up Slightly

By Big Island Now
April 15, 2019, 10:02 AM HST (Updated April 15, 2019, 10:02 AM)
×

The average price for regular gas in Hilo on Monday, April 15, 2019, is $3.651 for regular, up slightly from last week’s price of $3.607 ($.044), up from last month’s price of $3.457 ($.194) and up from last year’s price of $3.597 ($.054), according to AAA.

Motorists in the West Coast region are paying the highest pump prices in the nation, with all of the region’s states landing on the nation’s top 10 most expensive list. California ($4) and Hawai‘i ($3.55) are the most expensive markets. Washington ($3.39), Oregon ($3.28), Nevada ($3.26), Alaska ($3.15) and Arizona ($2.97) follow. All prices in the region have increased on the week, with California (+20 cents) and Nevada (+18 cents) seeing the largest increases in the region and country.

SPONSORED VIDEO

To find the lowest gas prices on the Big Island, click here.

HILO GAS PRICES: 

RegularMidPremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.651$3.826$4.027$4.306
Yesterday Avg.$3.676$3.819$4.038$4.289
Week Ago Avg.$3.607$3.742$3.954$4.312
Month Ago Avg.$3.457$3.629$3.798$4.278
Year Ago Avg.$3.597$3.712$3.871$4.223

HIGHEST RECORDED AVERAGE PRICE

PriceDate
Regular Unleaded$4.7604/22/12
Diesel$5.7999/16/08
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments