KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed kumu hula Leimomi Ho to the KAPA Cafe.

Leimomihas been doing hula since she was at a young age. She established her halau, Keali’ika’apunihonua Ke’ena A’o Hula, in 1984. She has also been the dance instructor of hula at the Kapi’olani Community College of Honolulu for over ten years.