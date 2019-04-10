Diamond Bakery & KTA Offer Mother’s Day Prize Giveaway

Diamond Bakery and KTA Super Stores, along with contest sponsors Daylight Mind Coffee Company, Cafe Pesto and Hapuna Beach Resort, are hosting a Mother’s Day prize giveaway through April 30, 2019.

It’s easy to enter to win one of three prizes offered:

The Grand Prize is a two-night stay at The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort

Second Prize: $150 Cafe Pesto gift certificate

Third Prize: $50 Daylight Mind Coffee Company gift certificate

There is no purchase necessary to win.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Diamond Bakery’s promotion is open only to legal residents of Hawai‘i who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry.

HOW TO ENTER

Visit any participating Hawai‘i KTA Super Stores and locate Diamond Bakery product displays.

Fill out an entry blank placed on or next to Diamond Bakery product displays and drop it to the entry box provided.

Entry is limited to one per person.

Download the official rules in their entirety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diamond Bakery has been open for over 90 years. Through the founders’ dedication, sacrifice and aloha, the demand keeps growing for Diamond Bakery’s Hawaiian crackers and cookies. The company has been steered to its current success with the help and vision of the second- and third-generation family members serving on Diamond Bakery’s board of directors. In 2009, Diamond Bakery filled a much-needed niche selling sea biscuits—what most locals know as Saloon Pilot crackers—along the continental East Coast. Distribution of products has also expanded to Japan and the South Pacific, allowing Diamond Bakery to share heartwarming aloha with people throughout the world.

The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort is located at 62-100 Kaunaʻoa Drive in Waimea.

Cafe Pesto is located at 308 Kamehameha Ave., Ste. 101, in Hilo,

Daylight Mind Coffee Company is located at 75-5770 Ali‘i Drive in Kailua-Kona and at Queens’ MarketPlace in Waikoloa, 69-201 Waikoloa Beach Drive, Ste. J1.

KTA SUPER STORES LOCATIONS

Waimea Center

Waimea, HI

(808) 885-8866

Open until 11 p.m.

Kona Coast Shopping Center

Kailua-Kona, HI

(808) 329-1677

Open until 11 p.m.

Keauhou Shopping Center

Kailua-Kona, HI

(808) 322-2311

Open until 10 p.m.

50 E Puainako St, Hilo, HI

(808) 959-9111

Open until midnight

321 Keawe St, Hilo, HI

(808) 935-3751

Open until 9 p.m.

Waikoloa Highlands Shopping Center

Waikoloa Village, HI

(808) 883-1088

Open until 10 p.m.