Bank of Hawaii Volunteers Teach Children to Save

More than 4,500 students in 31 schools and locations throughout the state of Hawai‘i, Guam, Saipan and Palau received lessons on the importance of saving from Bank of Hawaii (BOH) as part of the 2019 American Bankers Association Teach Children to Save Day program.

More than 200 BOH employees spent time with elementary and middle school students exploring topics on the importance of saving, how interest makes money grow, determining differences between needs and wants and budgeting.

As part of the Teach Children to Save curriculum, BOH volunteers also encourage parents to take an

active role in their children’s financial education, including:

Setting the example of a responsible money manager, active saver and conscientious spender,

Talking openly about money and encouraging children to ask questions, and

Explaining the value of saving and budgeting.

American Bankers Association celebrates the Teach Children to Save Day program, a national annual

campaign of volunteer bankers who help young people develop lifelong savings habits. Nationwide, the 2019 Teach Children to Save Day will be held on April 12; however, Bank of Hawaii volunteers will be working with students throughout the months of April (also Financial Literacy Month) and May.

Each year, Bank of Hawaii joins American Bankers Association to provide financial education programs and resources, including Get Smart About Credit in October, which allow bankers to connect with students to further their financial education.