Rep. Gabbard Bids Farewell to Fellow Hawai‘i Army National Guard Soldiers

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Hawai‘i congresswoman and presidential candidate, visited with nearly 200 of her fellow Hawai‘i Army National Guard soldiers as they departed Hawai‘i for deployment to Afghanistan on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Gabbard is a veteran of two deployments to the Middle East and a major in the Army National Guard.

She served alongside many of these soldiers during her second deployment to the Middle East with the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Battalion.

Rep. Gabbard said:

“It was really hard saying goodbye, knowing that I couldn’t go with them. Our men and women in uniform, and the families they leave behind, sacrifice so much. Motivated by love of country and love for the American people, they put their lives on the line, willing to sacrifice all.

“Days like today make me more determined than ever to serve as president and commander in chief, so I can bring our troops home. There are so many, like my friends who left home today, who have left behind their loved ones as they serve in harm’s way around the world in places where we have no business being.

“I am committed to changing that by ending regime change wars and making sure that the missions we send our troops on are worthy of their great sacrifice.”