HCFCU Welcomes New Business Lending Manager

Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU) reports that Mila Pelekane will serve as its new Business Lending Manager. She is responsible for commercial lending for business development, will oversee commercial loan origination, processing, underwriting, and servicing functions, and assumes responsibility for the implementation of, and adherence to, effective commercial lending policies, procedures, and planning. Prior to joining HCFCU, she was VP/Senior Residential Loan Officer at

American Savings Bank. She attended Portland State University and started her banking career in 1995 with Wells Fargo Bank in Oregon.

“We’re very fortunate to welcome Mila into our credit union family,” said Mel Ventura, executive vice president of Member Services. “Her knowledge, dedication and joy in helping others, along with her bright personality, will provide an exceptional experience for our members.”

Pelekane was named Affiliate of the Year and Association Executive Sponsor of the Year with the West Hawai‘i Association of Realtors. She was also an American Savings Bank ONE ASB Diamond Champion in 2016 and 2017. She enjoys spending time supporting the community and was recently West Hawai‘i Association of Realtors, Programs Committee Chair, from 2016 to 2018.

Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, federally insured financial institution owned by its 41,000 members. HCFCU’s branches are located in Honoka‘a, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko, Kealakekua, Kohala, and in Hilo. Additionally, HCFCU has Student Credit Unions in Kealakehe, Kohala and Konawaena High Schools. HCFCU provides service minded financial professionals that will help facilitate mortgage, land, construction, small business, education, personal and auto loans. HCFCU also offers complete checking and savings services, drive up tellers; credit and debit cards with rewards; online and mobile banking; investment services and youth programs. HCFCU also supports numerous Hawai‘i Island nonprofit organizations and community events. Membership in Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union is open to all Hawai‘i Island residents. For more information, go online.