March 31, 2019 Surf Forecast

March 31, 2019 Surf ForecastMarch 31, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 31, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high mix of NW medium period swell and NNW medium period swell
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SE 5-10mph.
North West
Surf: Knee to waist high WNW ground swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.
West
Surf: Waist to stomach high WNW long period swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S less than 5mph.
South East
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
