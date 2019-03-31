March 31, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high mix of NW medium period swell and NNW medium period swell

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SE 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high WNW long period swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT