March 29, 2019 Surf Forecast

March 29, 2019 Surf ForecastMarch 29, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 29, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NW ground swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-3′ overhead high.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell for the morning. The swell shifts more WNW and builds during the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Waist high NW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE medium period swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com