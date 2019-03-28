March 28, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NW ground swell with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE medium period swell for the morning going more WNW during the day.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high S ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 10-15mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell for the morning going more S during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

