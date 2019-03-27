Soldiers Give Back to Hilo

A smile and a warm meal can make a positive impact on anyone’s day, especially for those that may not know where or when their next meal may be coming from. Soldiers know all too well how much one warm meal can mean to someone.

Joseph’s Storehouse, a community outreach center in Hilo, Hawai‘i, opened their doors Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019, to soldiers from 25th Infantry Division (25th ID) based out of Schofield Barracks, and provided them an opportunity to volunteer and ensure numerous families and locals of the Hilo community were provided that warm meal.

The 25th ID soldiers are currently preparing for training exercise Lightning Strike at Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) and found time out of their busy schedule to give back to the local community. Joseph’s Storehouse along with the soldiers provided more than 100 warm meals and 100 grocery bags full of donated food to the Hilo community’s less fortunate.

“It was a blessing having the help from the Soldiers today, especially with the large turnout we had,” said Kathleen “Kat” Kahai, assistant director at Joseph’s Storehouse.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Joseph’s Storehouse community outreach center located at 183 Keawe St. in Hilo, opened in August of 2018 and had its grand opening Oct. 20, 2018. The outreach center provides lunch meals to Hilo’s less fortunate every Tuesday and Thursday excluding the first week of the month.

“It was a dream I shared with my late husband after we moved back here,” said Gail Kamakahi, director and president of Joseph’s Storehouse.

“Since we opened, we’ve had soldiers from PTA come out and volunteer a handful of times and each time has been a pleasure,” said Kahai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meal preparation started and 10:30 A.M. with the 25th ID Soldiers taking direction from Laurie Medeiros, Joseph’s Storehouse’s kitchen captain. The soldiers quickly filled their roles as table bussers, servers or water distributors.

“It was a great experience and I would love to do this again,” said Sgt. Eva Olivas from the Tropic Lightning Division Artillery.

Soldiers understand that training may take priority while at PTA, but when given the opportunity, they also demonstrate good stewardship in hospitality to the local community.

“We are guests on this island and this is a great opportunity to give back to those in need here,” said Sgt. Olivas.

“It was our dream to give back to the community, but it is a blessing to see how it has grown with so many volunteers,” said Gail.

Following Exercise Lightning Strike, PTA is hosting the local community for its annual Open House event now called “Experience PTA” which is on April 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PTA encourages parents, students, community groups and others to come out for the morning to learn and be inspired by all the things PTA has to offer.

Contact PTA Public Affairs Officer, Mike Donnelly for more information at (808) 969-2411, michael.o.donnelly.civ@mail.mil.