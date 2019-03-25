Lee Joins Hilton as Regional Sales Manager for Korean Market

Hilton Hawai‘i has hired Kyeong “Ken” Mok Lee as regional sales manager for the Korean market. As a member of the Far East sales team, Lee is responsible for developing and increasing Group and FIT business from Korea for Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikīkī Beach Resort, Hilton Waikoloa Village, and Double Tree Alana Waikīkī.

Lee joins Hilton most recently from JTB Global Travel Service where he served as the sales and planning manager from 2013-2018. Prior to that, he was a manager with VIP Tour and an outbound associate for HIS Hawai‘i from 2010-2013.

“Ken has an incredible range of experience in Far East sales,” said Debi Bishop, managing director of Hilton Hawaiian Village. “We’re glad to have him on the team and know that our guests and clients from Korea will greatly benefit from his service.”