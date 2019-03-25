HPD Continuing Search for Suspect in Kona Shooting Incident

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is continuing their search for the suspect in a Kona shooting incident.

Following up on tips from the community, police have checked locations in Kohala and Kona, and police teams continue to search for Walter Gomes III since the initial incident.

“We appreciate the cooperation of citizens and Neighborhood Watch groups for being our eyes and ears on the street,” said Lieutenant Roylen Valera of the Area II Criminal Investigations Division. “Events like these are a great example of how an organized Neighborhood Watch Group can significantly enhance community safety and awareness by sharing information and noticing things that are out of place,” Valera said those who are interested in joining or forming a Neighborhood Watch Group should contact the Community Police Officer in their area.

Gomes was last seen wearing a blue hoodie-type top with camouflage cargo shorts. He is described as being 5-feet-11-inches, 182 pounds with brown eyes and buzzed brown hair, a light mustache, and unshaved face.

Police caution the public against approaching Gomes, as he is considered armed and dangerous and instead are asked to call police at (808) 935-3311 to report his location. Additionally, anyone with information regarding Gomes or the incidents is asked to call Lieutenant Roylen Valera at (808) 326-4646 ext. 230 or email at roylen.valera@hawaiicounty.gov or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.