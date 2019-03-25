Congresswoman Gabbard on Mueller Report Conclusion: Let’s Move Forward

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard released the following statement after reading Attorney General William Barr’s summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Trump-Russia investigation:

“I strongly supported Mueller being allowed to complete his investigation into allegations that President Trump colluded with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 elections. Mueller was able to do so, has submitted his findings, and the American people should be allowed to see Mueller’s report.

“What we know is that Mueller reported that his investigation revealed no such collusion. Now we all need to put aside our partisan interests and recognize that finding the president of the United States not guilty of conspiring with a foreign power to interfere with our elections is a good thing for America.

“If the president of the United States had been indicted for conspiring with Russia to interfere with and affect the outcome of our elections, it would have precipitated a terribly divisive crisis that could have even led to civil war.

“Now we must stand together and move beyond this divisive issue that has taken up enough of the national conversation. I’m calling on Congress to protect the integrity of the 2020 elections—and all elections—by passing my Securing America’s Elections Act, which empowers every state to use voter-verified paper ballots, making it impossible for Russia or anyone else to change our election results.

“Americans all over the country are asking when our leaders, from every party, are going to put aside partisan politics and work to address the challenges that are threatening American lives and livelihoods. We have a lot of work to do—rebuilding our country’s crumbling infrastructure, ending wasteful regime change wars, forging a clean energy future, ensuring healthcare for all, achieving immigration reform, and so much more.”