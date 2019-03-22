Sen. Hirono Comments on Mueller’s Report to Attorney General

Sen.r Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawai‘i) issued the following statement after Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted his report to the attorney general:

“Today, Special Counsel Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation and delivered his report to the attorney general. His investigation has already revealed many details about an extensive Russian campaign to elect Donald Trump and resulted in indictments of high-ranking Trump campaign officials.

“As many of my colleagues and I made clear to Attorney General Barr at his confirmation hearing, the Special Counsel’s report must be made public. Transparency is crucial to the integrity of this process and the American people deserve to know the full extent of Robert Mueller’s work.

“We don’t yet know what the Special Counsel has concluded about Donald Trump and his campaign’s coordination with Russian interference in the 2016 election. But we do know that the Mueller investigation has resulted in 37 indictments and seven guilty pleas from close associates of Donald Trump. And we know that other investigations—local, state and federal—continue into Donald Trump’s campaign, inaugural committee, businesses and foundation. There is a lot left to learn.

“My thanks go to Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team of public servants, whose integrity and professionalism during this process stood in stark contrast to Donald Trump’s contempt for those values. Donald Trump has brought an unprecedented level of corruption and self-dealing to the White House. He cares about only two things: self-preservation and money. Nothing in the Mueller Report can change those facts.”