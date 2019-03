Gov. David Ige released $2.4 million in construction funds for renovations to the Kona Community Hospital on March 21, 2019. The work will include operating rooms and heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades.

“We are extremely grateful to Gov. Ige for his support of Kona Community Hospital,” said Sen. Dru Mamo Kanuha, whose district includes the medical facility. “These investments will make it that much easier for the hospital and its staff to make vital contributions to our community. I look forward to continuing to work with the governor in advocating for the hospital and our community’s needs going forward.”

Gov. Ige also recognized Sen. Kanuha’s efforts. “Mahalo for your work on behalf of the residents of your district to secure these funds,” the governor said in a letter announcing the release of the funds. “Projects such as these are critical components of the public infrastructure and contribute to building a better home for our kupuna, keiki and the residents of Hawai‘i.”