Puna Shooting Suspect Charged With 2nd-Degree Murder

A 35-year-old man has been charged for offenses stemming from the shooting death of a 38-year-old Puna man.

After conferring with prosecutors, at 10:30 p.m., last night, March 20, 2019, detectives charged Ryan Frederick Davis with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and first-degree terroristic threatening.

His bail was set at $310,000. Davis remains in custody pending his initial court appearance scheduled for this afternoon.

Davis’ charges stem from a shooting that occurred in the Puna District’s Fern Acres subdivision on Monday morning, (March 18), responding officers discovered an unresponsive man lying on the driveway of a Plumeria Street residence with apparent gunshot wounds. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots at the home and told police that the shooter fled on foot.

The medical examiner determined that Joshua John Santos died from gunshot wounds to the chest.

Police continue to ask that anyone who may have witnessed the shooting call Detective Kelly Moniz at (808) 961-2385 or email him at kelly.moniz@hawaiicounty.gov.

