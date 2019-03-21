HPA to Hold 43rd Annual Horse Show

Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy (HPA) will host the 43rd Annual HPA Horse Show at the school’s upper campus in Waimea beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

The event is free for spectators and open to the public. There will also be an equestrian venue that encourages safety, good horsemanship and fun. Ribbons will be awarded to the top 6 places.

Nancy Steinecke of Waimea Hawai‘i 2019: USEF Dressage ‘r’ will serve as the event’s judge. Steinecke has been instructing and training in the equestrian venue for more than 40 years. She currently is a licensed dressage judge with the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF), one of only three in the state of Hawai‘i.

Riders will compete in the following classes:

1. Leadline Walk/Trot Equitation (English or Western)

2. Walk/Trot Equitation (English or Western)

3. Equitation (English or Western)

4. Walk/Trot Pleasure (English or Western)

5. Pleasure (English or Western)

6. Hunter under Saddle

7. Hunter Hack 2′

8. Hunter Hack 2’3″

9. Hunter Hack 2’6″

10. Crossrails Hunter

11. Crossrails Jumper

12. Hunter 2’3″

13. Hunter 2’6″

14. Hunter 2’9″

15. Hunter Equitation 2’6″

16. Hunter Equitation 2’9″

17. Novice Jumpers 2′

18. Jumper 2’3″

19. Jumper 2’3” to 2’6″

20. Jumper 2’6” to 2’9″

21. Jumper up to 3/3″

The entry deadline is Monday, April 1, 2019. Entry fee is $8 per class, plus a $10 non-refundable office fee. Classes are subject to change due to entries and weather. There are no non-registered post entries on day of show.

For more information or show registration, contact show manager Judy Folk at (808) 885-4302 or

by email to jfolk@hawaiiantel.net.