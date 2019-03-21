Hawaiian Airlines LA Flight Returns to HNL Due to Passenger Scuffle

A mainland-bound flight from Honolulu to Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, turned around midway due to two unruly passengers.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 2 departed at 2:50 p.m.

“Approximately two hours into the flight, the captain elected to return the aircraft to Honolulu,” said an airline spokesperson in a statement.

Sources revealed that a fight broke out between the two passengers. Flight attendants tried to help and were hurt. Big Island Now was unable to confirm injuries with the airline.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The aircraft arrived at 6:38 p.m. and was met by local law enforcement.

One passenger who witnessed the incident said the authority of the plane was turned over to Air Marshal security.

“Safety is our priority, and we apologize to our guests for the inconvenience,” airline representatives said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flight departed Honolulu yesterday shortly after 8 p.m.