PHOTOS: Cleanup and Recovery Continue at MCCC

The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety has released the initial photos of damage caused by inmates during the disturbance at the Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) on Monday, March 11, 2019.

MCCC maintenance staff are working extended hours to assess the damage and begin the recovery process so the modules can return to normal operation as soon as possible. Although common areas in the units are unusable, individual cells are fully or partially operational and are being occupied by inmates.

Vendors have been called in this week to make an assessment and provide estimates on restoration from damage in common areas as well as in the cells. A restoration company was called in over the weekend to assess the fire damage and is expected to submit their estimate this week. Inmate phones that were destroyed have been restored. Toiletry and hygiene items were purchased to replenish lost supplies.

Inmates have been afforded recreation, restricted to three cells at a time in one-hour increments, to allow for out of cell time. Medical staff continue to circulate through the modules to make sure all inmates who request a consult are seen.

MCCC continues to staff an armed perimeter as a precaution, but since removing the 21 inmates who aggressively participated in Monday’s disturbance, the mood and overall atmosphere has calmed.

The disturbance remains under investigation but, based on the actions by some of the inmates, it has become clear that the motivation behind the disturbance and subsequent unrest appears to be dissatisfaction with conditions related to the extreme overcrowded conditions.

The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety will provide further updates as they become available.