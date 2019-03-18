Big Island Gas Prices Up Slightly

The average price for regular gas in Hilo is $3.456, up slightly from last week’s price of $3.404, up from last month’s price of $3.341 and down from last year’s price of $3.534, according to AAA.

At an average of $3.35 per gallon statewide, Hawai‘i remains the costliest state in which to drive, edging out California at $3.34 per gallon on March 18, 2019.

At $2.54, the national gas price average is 7 cents more expensive on the week and 23-cents more than last month. However, today’s price is just as expensive as the same day a year ago. In fact, for the first time since the end of November last year, the national gas price average the past four days was identical or a penny more expensive year-over-year.

HILO GAS PRICES

Regular Mid Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.456 $3.626 $3.832 $4.209 Yesterday Avg. $3.462 $3.614 $3.787 $4.277 Week Ago Avg. $3.404 $3.584 $3.709 $4.261 Month Ago Avg. $3.341 $3.485 $3.684 $4.307 Year Ago Avg. $3.534 $3.654 $3.818 $4.173

HIGHEST RECORDED AVERAGE PRICE

Price Date Regular Unleaded $4.760 4/22/12 Diesel $5.799 9/16/08

HAWAI‘I AVERAGE GAS PRICES