AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Big Island Gas Prices Up Slightly

By Big Island Now
March 18, 2019, 8:03 AM HST (Updated March 18, 2019, 9:05 AM)
×

The average price for regular gas in Hilo is $3.456, up slightly from last week’s price of $3.404, up from last month’s price of $3.341 and down from last year’s price of $3.534, according to AAA.

At an average of $3.35 per gallon statewide, Hawai‘i remains the costliest state in which to drive, edging out California at $3.34 per gallon on March 18, 2019.

At $2.54, the national gas price average is 7 cents more expensive on the week and 23-cents more than last month. However, today’s price is just as expensive as the same day a year ago. In fact, for the first time since the end of November last year, the national gas price average the past four days was identical or a penny more expensive year-over-year.

To find the lowest gas prices on the Big Island, click here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

HILO GAS PRICES

RegularMidPremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.456$3.626$3.832$4.209
Yesterday Avg.$3.462$3.614$3.787$4.277
Week Ago Avg.$3.404$3.584$3.709$4.261
Month Ago Avg.$3.341$3.485$3.684$4.307
Year Ago Avg.$3.534$3.654$3.818$4.173

HIGHEST RECORDED AVERAGE PRICE

PriceDate
Regular Unleaded$4.7604/22/12
Diesel$5.7999/16/08

HAWAI‘I AVERAGE GAS PRICES

RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.353$3.475$3.634$4.179
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments