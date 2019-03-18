Big Island Gas Prices Up Slightly

Big Island Gas Prices Up SlightlyMarch 18, 2019, 8:03 AM HST (Updated March 18, 2019, 9:05 AM)
The average price for regular gas in Hilo is $3.456, up slightly from last week’s price of $3.404, up from last month’s price of $3.341 and down from last year’s price of $3.534, according to AAA.
At an average of $3.35 per gallon statewide, Hawai‘i remains the costliest state in which to drive, edging out California at $3.34 per gallon on March 18, 2019.
At $2.54, the national gas price average is 7 cents more expensive on the week and 23-cents more than last month. However, today’s price is just as expensive as the same day a year ago. In fact, for the first time since the end of November last year, the national gas price average the past four days was identical or a penny more expensive year-over-year.
To find the lowest gas prices on the Big Island, click here.
HILO GAS PRICES
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.456
|$3.626
|$3.832
|$4.209
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.462
|$3.614
|$3.787
|$4.277
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.404
|$3.584
|$3.709
|$4.261
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.341
|$3.485
|$3.684
|$4.307
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.534
|$3.654
|$3.818
|$4.173
HIGHEST RECORDED AVERAGE PRICE
|Price
|Date
|Regular Unleaded
|$4.760
|4/22/12
|Diesel
|$5.799
|9/16/08
HAWAI‘I AVERAGE GAS PRICES
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.353
|$3.475
|$3.634
|$4.179