Paradise Park Structures Destroyed in Fire

The Hawai‘i Fire Department arrived on the scene of a blaze in progress on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 6:36 p.m. near 161590 37th Ave. in Paradise Park.

Heavy black smoke was seen en route from roadway and multiple small explosions heard.

The residence was determined to be multiple, small, improvised and un-permitted structures with abandoned vehicles, appliances, roofing material, scrap metal and animal pens.

Eleven units responded to the fire.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Access to the structures was very difficult due to the large amount of scrap metal.

All structures on the property were completely destroyed. HFD units remained on scene to monitor for and extinguish persistent hot spots.

The resident told the Hawai‘i Police Department she was using a propane torch to exterminate ants and may have accidentally set pallets on fire.