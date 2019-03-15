Free Pet Fostering Workshop Set for March 31

A free pet fostering workshop sponsored by Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary is scheduled for Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Petco in Hilo.

Attendees will learn what they need to become a great foster parents to a dog, cat, kitten or puppy.

Animals who are fostered have a better chance of being adopted to a “forever home.” Kittens and puppies need fostering from weaning until they are big enough to be spayed or neutered. Vet care is covered by Rainbow Friends.

Become part of a fostering team with support and advice always available.

Learn to care for bottle babies, shy weanlings and adults, and how to find adoptive homes and more.

For more information or to register, call (808) 281-9895