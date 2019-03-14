March 14, 2019 Surf Forecast

March 14, 2019 Surf ForecastMarch 14, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 14, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NW ground swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW 5-10mph in the afternoon.
South East
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
