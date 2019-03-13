5.5-M Quake Shakes Kīlauea Volcano’s South Flank

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory recorded a magnitude 5.5 earthquake

located beneath Kīlauea Volcano’s south flank on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 12:55 a.m., HST.

The earthquake was centered about 7.5 miles SE of Kīlauea caldera near the Hōlei Pali area of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park at a depth of 4.1 miles.

Light to moderate shaking, with maximum Intensity of VI, has been reported across the Islands of Hawai‘i and Maui.

At that intensity, significant damage to buildings or structures is not expected.

The USGS “Did you feel it?” service received over 260 felt reports within the first hour of the earthquake.

According to HVO seismic network manager Brian Shiro, the earthquake had no apparent effect on

Kīlauea Volcano.

“We see no detectable changes in volcanic activity at the summit or along the rift zones of Kīlauea as a result of this earthquake,” Shiro said. “Aftershocks are possible and could be felt.”

HVO continues to monitor Kīlauea and other Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.

Kīlauea’s south flank has been the site of 16 earthquakes of magnitude-5.0 or greater during the past 40 years. Most are caused by abrupt motion of the volcano’s south flank, which moves to the southeast over the oceanic crust. The location, depth, and waveforms recorded as part of today’s earthquake are consistent with slip along this south flank fault.

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, there was no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

For information on recent earthquakes in Hawai‘i and eruption updates, visit the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory website.

CIVIL DEFENSE MESSAGE: Tuesday, March 13, 1:30 a.m.

THE PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER REPORTS THE EARTHQUAKE THAT OCCURRED AT APPROXIMATELY 12:59 am WAS NOT LARGE ENOUGH TO CAUSE A TSUNAMI FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAI’I. THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO THE ISLAND OF HAWAI’I.

PRELIMINARY DATA INDICATES THAT THE EARTHQUAKE MEASURING A MAGNITUDE OF 5.3 WAS CENTERED IN THE VICINITY near Kilauea Volcano.

AS IN ALL EARTHQUAKES, BE AWARE OF THE POSSIBILITY OF AFTER SHOCKS. IF THE EARTHQUAKE WAS STRONGLY FELT IN YOUR AREA, PRECAUTIONARY CHECKS SHOULD BE MADE FOR ANY DAMAGES; ESPECIALLY TO UTILITY CONNECTIONS OF GAS, WATER, AND ELECTRICITY.

Report any damage to Civil Defense at (808) 935-0031.

NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI: 1259 AM HST WED MAR 13 2019

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 1255 AM HST 13 MAR 2019

COORDINATES – 19.3 NORTH 155.2 WEST

LOCATION – IN THE HILINA REGION OF KILAUEA VOLCANO

MAGNITUDE – 5.3

EVALUATION

NO TSUNAMI IS EXPECTED. REPEAT. NO TSUNAMI IS EXPECTED. HOWEVER, SOME AREAS MAY HAVE EXPERIENCED STRONG SHAKING.