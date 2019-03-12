VIDEO: Senators Demand DOD Reveals Military Projects Defunded for Wall

The White House wants to take taxpayer dollars Congress has already appropriated for military construction to pay for a wall. As an independent co-equal branch of government, we can’t allow this president to violate the separation of powers and rob our military of $3.5 billion for critical construction projects that serve our troops. Posted by Senator Brian Schatz on Tuesday, March 12, 2019

VIDEO: DURBIN, REED, SCHATZ DEMAND ANSWERS FROM DOD ON ITS PLANS TO DEFUND MILITARY PROJECTS TO PAY FOR TRUMP WALL

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), vice chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense; Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs; and Jack Reed, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, called on the Department of Defense on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 6:15 HST (12:15 p.m. ET) to provide Congress with a list of military projects it intends to defund to pay for President Donald Trump’s “ineffective border wall.”

The Senate intends to vote on the resolution of termination on President Trump’s national emergency declaration this week.