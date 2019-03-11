HCC – Pālamanui Hosting Career Summit

Hawai‘i Community College – Pālamanui reports it will host the “University of Hawai‘i System College and Career Summit” on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m.

The event at the campus in Kona will feature academic programs from Hawai‘i CC – Pālamanui, other campuses in the UH system and local employers. It is free and open to the public.

“This is a great opportunity to visit our campus in North Kona,” said Hawai‘i CC – Pālamanui Interim Director Kalei Haleaumau-Kam. “Representatives from academic programs and local businesses look forward to talking with attendees about career pathways and the academic opportunities available in this community.”

For more information about the event, call the Hawai‘i CC – Pālamanui Office of Student Services at (808) 969-8816.